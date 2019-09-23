Asus ROG Phone II launches in India ahead of OnePlus 7T: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 15:54 IST

Asus’ latest gaming phone, ROG Phone II, is here. The smartphone will go on sale in India on September 30 at 12 AM via Flipkart.com. Asus ROG Phone II is available in two variants, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/512GB storage, priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively.

Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a 120Hz/1ms 10-bit HDR 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The phone offers much faster screen refresh rate than 90Hz on OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 phones. The smartphone also offers an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Another highlight of Asus’ new gaming phone is massive 6,000mAh battery which is coupled with up to 30W ROG HyperCharge technology and side-charging design. The phone also supports Gaming HDR and Video Streaming HDR.

For more immersive gaming experience, Asus ROG Phone II offers an upgraded AirTrigger II ultrasonic sensors, improved vibration motors, and more powerful front-facing stereo speakers.

Asus ROG Phone II is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and runs on custom ROG UI. It has 48-megapixel (Sony IMX586 sensor) and 13-megapixel 125-degree wide-angle camera on the back. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

Asus ROG Phone 2 will compete with a few gaming focused phones such as Black Shark 2 which is available in India for a starting price of Rs 39,999. Black Shark recently launched a Pro version of its smartphone. ROG Phone II will also take on OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro which are expected to come with powerful processors and upgraded specifications.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 15:54 IST