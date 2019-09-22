Asus ROG Phone II to launch in India on September 23: Everything you need to know

tech

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:06 IST

Asus on Monday will introduce a new gaming smartphone in India. Called Asus ROG Phone II, the smartphone was first announced in July this year. The new Asus phone takes on Black Shark 2, Razer Phone 2 and other gaming phones in the market.

Asus ROG Phone II is the successor to the original ROG Phone which launched in 2018. The new smartphone brings more advanced gaming features and better specifications under the hood. One of the biggest highlights of the new Asus phone is 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate – much higher than OnePlus 7 Pro’s 90Hz.

The phone also comes with the latest Qualcomm processor, vapour cooling, and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charger. Some of the unique features of the phone include powerful vibration motors, dual front-facing speakers, dual USB ports, and side charging port.

No more working your way around the charging cable. The #ROGPhoneII can be juiced up through its side port so you don’t face any obstacles while gaming or streaming your favourite series. Catch the livestream on 23rd Sept. at 12.30PM!#WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/hiJTulvYSd — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) September 21, 2019

Asus is holding an event in New Delhi on Monday at 12:30 PM IST to launch the new ROG Phone II. You can watch the official live stream on the company’s YouTube channel.

Asus ROG first gen full specs

Last year’s Asus ROG has a 6.0-inch 18:9 (2160x1080) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB built-in storage. The smartphone comes with 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual rear cameras. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

