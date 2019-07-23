Asus ROG Phone II vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Battle of the powerhouses

tech

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:07 IST

Asus on Monday launched a new gaming smartphone, ROG Phone II. Like the first-generation, ROG Phone II is also one power-packed smartphone with several gaming-focused features.

Asus ROG Phone II features a similar design like its predecessor but comes with major upgrades under the hood. Asus ROG Phone II starts at CNY 3,499 (Rs 35,600 approximately) in China. Asus ROG Phone is available in India for Rs 69,999. When the smartphone comes to India, it is expected to compete with OnePlus 7 Pro.

Here’s a comparison between Asus ROG Phone II and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Asus ROG Phone II vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Design, display

Asus has gotten all the gaming design elements right with the ROG Phone II. The smartphone is wrapped in a glass-metal body with ROG-style geometric cuts. The ROG logo is visible at the centre with the RGB changeable lighting. One key difference here is there’s no physical fingerprint sensor on the ROG Phone II.

Asus ROG Phone II offers an in-display fingerprint sensor which has become a standard for flagship phones these days. Asus has also bumped the display from 90Hz refresh rate to 120Hz for even lower touch latency. It has a 6.59-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 10-bit HDR support.

In comparison, OnePlus 7 Pro’s display supports 90Hz refresh rate but on a QHD+ display. OnePlus 7 Pro also differs in terms of design with a gradient finish. OnePlus 7 Pro features a notch-less design with a pop-up camera for selfies.

Asus ROG Phone II vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Performance

Asus ROG Phone II is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The gaming-focused chipset offers 15% faster graphics rendering and CPU boost from the regular Snapdragon 855. In terms of storage, Asus ROG Phone II offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. It also packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0.

OnePlus 7 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30.

Asus ROG Phone II vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera

Asus ROG Phone II sports a dual-camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel sensor and a 13-megapixel camera with a 125-degree field of view. The smartphone offers a 24-megapixel front camera for selfies.

OnePlus 7 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. OnePlus 7 Pro’s pop-up camera for selfies is a 16-megapixel camera.

Summing up,

On paper, Asus ROG Phone II looks more promising with more powerful specs. It also comes with gaming focused features like stronger vibrators, cooling chamber and more. OnePlus 7 Pro is still no less and is a tested performer even in gaming. Once the ROG Phone II launches in India, we’ll have a clearer idea on how the two phones compare.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:02 IST