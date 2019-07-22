Asus ROG Phone II with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 120Hz HDR display launched: Full specifications, features

tech

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:29 IST

Asus on Monday launched a new gaming-focused smartphone, Asus ROG Phone II. The smartphone steps up from the last year’s ROG Phone with 120Hz HDR display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. Asus ROG Phone II is now among the fastest phones, taking on the likes of OnePlus 7 Pro which has 90Hz display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

Asus ROG Phone II comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. While the screen is said to deliver lower touch latency, it offers a full HD+ resolution with trendy 10-bit HDR support and in-screen fingerprint sensor. Users can also customise the refresh rates to 60Hz and 90Hz based on their preference. For more immersive gaming experience, Asus ROG Phone II offers stronger vibration motors, almost three times better than the predecessor. It has dual front-facing speakers and retains 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has dual USB ports.

Asus ROG Phone II is powered by a Plus version of Snapdragon 855 which is said to be much faster than the main version. The chip has an overclocked GPU to 675MHz. For heat management, ROG Phone II relies upon 3D vapour chamber as featured in the last year’s ROG Phone. The Snapdragon 855 Plus is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB built-in storage. On the software front, Asus ROG Phone II comes with a custom ROG UI based on Android Pie. The phone has a massive 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

In the camera department, Asus’ latest gaming phone has 48MP Sony IMX586 and 13MP 125-degree FoV lenses on the back. For selfies, it has a 24-megapixel camera.

Asus’ latest ROG Phone will go on sale in China on July 23 followed by a global roll-out in September this year.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 16:27 IST