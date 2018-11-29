Asus ROG Phone India launch live updates: 6-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

Asus will have one of its most anticipated launch of the year in India. Asus ROG Phone comes to India today after a long wait.

The new smartphone comes from Asus’ gaming division, Republic of Gamers (ROG), and it was first launched earlier this June. Ahead of the official launch, Asus announced that the ROG Phone will be available exclusively via Flipkart.

The day has finally arrived! Watch the world’s most revolutionary smartphone make a grand entrance at 12 pm today. The #GameChanger will be exclusively available on @flipkart https://t.co/KnzaGBiq4i pic.twitter.com/COGqaujmbL — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) November 29, 2018

Asus ROG Phone is packed with top-notch flagship specifications in addition to gaming-centric features and hardware. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

Stay tuned for the live updates from the Asus ROG Phone launch.

12:29PM IST Asus ROG Phone: Accessories Asus ROG Phone has multiple accessories including the Gamevice controllers, TwinView Dock, and mobile desktop dock. The ROG Phone also comes with a dedicated modular phone case. The AeroActive Cooler will ship with the box.





12:24PM IST Asus ROG Phone: Camera Asus ROG Phone sports dual 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras, and an 8-megapixel front camera.





12:22PM IST Asus ROG Phone: Audio Asus ROG Phone has two front speakers with dual NXP smart amplifiers. The ROG Phone supports hi-res audio and Qualcomm aptX. The ROG Phone will ship with Asus ZenEar hi-res earphones.





12:20PM IST Asus ROG Phone: AirTriggers Asus ROG Phone has three ultrasonic AirTriggers which can be mapped for different actions while gaming. These AirTriggers give haptic feedback while gaming in landscape and portrait mode.





12:18PM IST Asus ROG Phone: Display Asus ROG Phone features a 6-inch AMOLED display with HDR capability with 1 millisecond of pixel response time.





12:16PM IST Asus ROG Phone: Design Asus ROG Phone flaunts Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top, and Gorilla Glass 5 at the rear. It has IPX4 rating for splash resistance.





12:15PM IST Asus ROG Phone: Battery Asus ROG Phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. Asus says that the ROG Phone charges 60% in 30 minutes. The ROG Phone uses adapter-based charging which helps in safer and cooler charging.





12:13PM IST Asus ROG Phone: Performance Asus ROG Phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor which is speed binned to 2.96GHz. It features a three layer cooling system inside the phone offering 60% more cooling efficiency. It has a heat sink plate at the rear for additional cooling. Asus is also offering an AeroActive Cooler for extra cooling on the ROG Phone.





12:08PM IST Asus x Gameloft Nitin Goel, country manager at Gameloft India continues with the launch of ROG Phone in India. Asus has partnered with Gameloft for the launch of ROG Phone in India. There are over 200 million mobile gamers in India.





12:06PM IST Asus’ Republic of Gamers Asus’ gaming division, Republic of Gamers focuses on gaming desktops, laptops and accessories. It also hosts gaming tournaments where its dedicated ROG team take part. Asus has a few ROG stores in India including one in Bhubhaneshwar, Orissa. The ROG Phone will be the first phone from ROG.





12:04PM IST Asus ROG Phone launch begins Dinesh Sharma, head of mobile business at Asus India, starts the launch of the ROG Phone in India.





11:56AM IST Asus ROG Phone: First gaming phone in India Asus’ ROG Phone isn’t the first of its kind, but it is the first to come to India. There has been a slow but popular trend in gaming smartphones with the likes of the Razer Phone, Xiaomi’s Black Shark and Nubia’s upcoming gaming phone.



