Asus ROG Phone India launch: Specifications, features and more

Asus will launch its much awaited gaming smartphone in India on Thursday. Asus ROG Phone is the company’s first gaming smartphone.

The ROG Phone launch event will start at 12:00 pm in India. Pricing and availability details on the ROG Phone will be announced at the launch event. It will be available exclusively via Flipkart in India.

Tomorrow, we change the definition of speed, of power, of performance, of smartphones. Join us at 12 pm as we unleash the ROG Phone. The #GameChanger will be exclusively on @Flipkart https://t.co/ZfTkT2c75C pic.twitter.com/5sXnvBVXq3 — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) November 28, 2018

Asus had first launched the ROG Phone earlier this June. This is also the first smartphone from Asus’ gaming division Republic of Gamers (ROG). With the ROG Phone, Asus will bring the first new-generation gaming phone to India. The last known gaming-intensive smartphone was Nokia’s N-Gage which was launched back in 2003.

Asus ROG Phone is power-packed with gaming features and hardware. The smartphone is fully wrapped in glass with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 up front and 3D Gorilla Glass at the rear. For landscape gaming, it has a side-mounted port housing a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. The same can be found at the bottom panel as well. The ROG Phone features three ultrasonic AirTriggers for additional controls on the phone. These AirTriggers also give haptic feedback. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Black Shark to Asus ROG Phone: Resurrection of gaming phones

In terms of specifications, the ROG Phone features a 6-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the ROG Phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.96GHz. It comes with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. The ROG Phone offers 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In the photography department, the ROG Phone sports dual 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. On the software front, the ROG Phone runs on ROG UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 18:56 IST