Asus ROG Phone launched in India: A smartphone tailor-made for PUBG fans

Asus on Thursday launched its first gaming smartphone, ROG Phone, in India. Unveiled in June this year, Asus ROG Phone draws inspiration from the company’s popular gaming devices under ROG series.

Asus’ new gaming phone takes on Xiaomi’s Black Shark and Black Shark Helo and Razer Phone 2, both of which are yet to launch in India.

Asus ROG Phone: Price, availability

Asus ROG Phone is priced at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart starting today. Accessories for the ROG Phone will be available soon.

Asus ROG Phone: Gaming features

Asus ROG Phone comes with a range of gaming-focused hardware and software features. The on-board 802.11ad WiGig allows faster connectivity, pertinent for online games. A WiGig Dock accessory allows the ROG phone to mirror content to a larger screen – similar to Chromecast but highly optimised for gaming content.

For more immersive experience, Asus ROG Phone houses front-facing speakers and four USB ports. It does not compromise on 3.5mm headphone jack either.

Similar to the recent gaming phones, Asus ROG Phone has its own cooling mechanism. The phone has a 3D vapor-chamber cooling system which helps manage temperatures of the device that houses an overclocked processor.

Asus claims the cooling mechanism enables clock speeds up to 50% faster than a standard smartphone CPU. The system can help “achieve peak clock speeds for 5X longer than a conventional cooling system. There’s also a detachable external AeroActive Cooler for an extra cooling boost when the going gets really tough. With GameCool, hot hands and spoiled games are a thing of the past,” the company added.

This theoretically means you will face no lags when playing graphic-intensive games such as PUBG or Fortnite. Moreover, the optimisation allows users to play games on the device for a longer period of time than usual phones which tend to overheat.

Asus ROG Phone features 2.5D- and 3D-curved Corning Gorilla Glass (Asus)

Asus ROG Phone: Full Specifications

Apart from being a gaming-focused phone, Asus’ latest device takes on a range of premium phones with top-end specifications. It has 6.0-inch 18:9 (2160x1080) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and HDR support. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, Asus ROG Phone has 8GB of RAM and Adreno 630 for graphics. It comes with up to 512GB of storage.

Asus ROG Phone features a dual rear camera setup consisting of 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It has 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. On the software front, the ROG Phone runs on a custom ROG UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

ASUS ROG Phone Processor World’s fastest, speed-binned 2.96Ghz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845

Mobile Platform GPU Qualcomm® Adreno™ 630 UI ROG Gaming UI Display 6.0" 18:9 (2160x1080) AMOLED

90Hz refresh rate with 1ms pixel response time 108.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 10000:1 contrast ratio Capacitive touchscreen with 10-point multi-touch (supports Glove Touch) Discrete image processing chip support HDR display – gaming, video & images Dimensions 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.6mm Weight 200g Battery 4,000mAh Memory LPDDR4 8GB RAM Storage UFS 2.1, 128GB / 512GB Sensors Accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, Hall sensor, ambient-light sensor, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, 2 x ultrasonic AirTrigger sensors Wireless connectivity Qualcomm® Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad: 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi Direct and WiGig® (11ad/60GHz Wi-Fi) wireless display support Bluetooth® 5.0 Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X20 LTE Modem: Up to 1.2 Gbps Cat 18 LTE download speeds Up to 5x20MHz carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO on up to 3 aggregated carriers, License Assisted Access (LAA)] GPS Supports GPS, aGPS, Glonass, BeiDou I/O ports Side:

Custom USB-C™ Supports USB 3.1 Gen 1 / DP 1.4 (4K) / fast charging (PD 3.0) (15W) ASUS HyperCharge direct charging Bottom:

USB-C™ Supports USB 2.0 / fast charging (PD3.0) (20W) / Direct Charge 3.5mm headphone jack Front Camera 8MP Main Camera 12MP + 8MP (120° wide-angle) Voice Wakeup Yes Speakers Dual front-facing stereo speakers with smart amplifier 24-bit/192KHz Hi-Res Audio DTS Headphone:X™ 7.1 virtual surround-sound Qualcomm® aptX™ High-definition Bluetooth® wireless audio NFC Supported

