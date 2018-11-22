Asus ROG Phone to launch in India on November 29: Specifications, features

After a long wait, Asus will bring its first ROG gaming smartphone in India. Asus ROG Phone will launch in India next week on November 29.

Asus has also announced that the ROG Phone will be available exclusively via Flipkart. Asus had first launched the ROG Phone earlier this June. This is the first smartphone from the company’s gaming division – Republic of Gamers. With the launch of ROG Phone, Asus will be refreshing the smartphone which was once known primarily by Nokia’s N-Gage.

A phone powerful enough to revolutionize the way you play games on a smartphone. We’re bringing you the ultimate weapon, a gaming beast that will outperform its competitors - the ROG Phone. Launching on 29th November, exclusively on @Flipkart #GameChangerhttps://t.co/o3uBlSrB2s — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) November 21, 2018

The ROG Phone comes with top-notch flagship specifications in addition to gaming hardware, software and features. In terms of design, the ROG Phone is wrapped in 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 up front and 3D Gorilla Glass at the rear. It has a side-mounted port along with a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. The ROG Phone has AirTriggers which can be customsied to give haptic feedback for gaming. It also comes with a vapor-chamber cooling system.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at 2.96GHz. It comes with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. The smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

It features a 6-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio which runs at 90Hz refresh rate. In the photography department, the ROG Phone sports dual 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. On the software front, the ROG Phone runs on ROG UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 17:02 IST