Asus ROG Zephyrus GA502 gaming laptop launched in India, priced at Rs 99,990

tech

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 16:00 IST

Taiwanese electronics major Asus on Friday launched its new ultra-slim gaming laptop ROG Zephyrus GA502 at Rs 99,990 in India.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS anti-glare display bearing an FHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate panel.

In terms of dimensions, the laptop is 20 mm thin and weighs 2.1 kg.

As for the hardware, the laptop houses the AMD Ryzen 7 3750 processor, which is the third-generation chipset. For graphics, the new laptop is equipped with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, with overclocking up to 1335MHz at 60W in Turbo mode.

The laptop packs up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM and offers 512 GB storage in the form of NVMe SSD and comes with an intelligent cooling system that consists of a self-cleaning thermal module and anti-dust tunnel fans.

It packs a 76Wh lithium-ion battery and comes with 180W power adapter.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a Kensington lock.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 16:00 IST