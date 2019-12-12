e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Tech

Asus slashes prices on the Max M1, Max M2 and the Max Pro M1: Here’s all you need to know

All the variants of the three smartphones have received a price cut of at least Rs 500

tech Updated: Dec 12, 2019 14:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Three smartphones, including the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has received a price cut across variants
Three smartphones, including the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has received a price cut across variants (Asus )
         

Asus has slashed prices on three of their budget smartphones – the Max Pro M1, the Max M1 and the Max M2. A minimum of Rs 500 has been cut for all devices and only the Max M1 has received a cut of Rs 1,000.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes in three variants (3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB) and the prices have been dropped by Rs 500 on all the variants. The 3GB/32GB is now available for Rs 7,499, the 4GB/64GB is for Rs 8,499 after the deduction and the 6GB/64GB is for Rs 11,499.

The Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen, a 5,000mAh battery and the Snapdragon 636. It has a 16 megapixel main shooter with a 5 megapixel secondary one on the back and a 16 megapixel selfie camera.

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 comes in only one variant – the 3GB/32GB model and the price of this one has been brought down to Rs 5,999 from Rs 6,999.

The Max M1 has a 5.45-inch HD+ display along with the Snapdragon 430 and a 4,000mAh battery. For cameras it has a 13 megapixel main camera and a 8 megapixel front camera.

The Zenfone Max M2 has two variants – the 3GB/32GB and a 4GB/64GB. The first one is now priced at Rs 7,499 and the second is for Rs 8,999 after a Rs 500 price cut.

It comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ screen, 4,000mAh battery, there is the Snapdragon 632 under the hood and a 13 megapixel + 2 megapixel camera setup on the back and a 8 megapixel camera on the front.

All the three smartphones come with expandable storage options. You can bump up the Max M2 and the Max Pro M1 to a 2TB and the Max Mi to a 256GB.

All the products are available with its new prices on Flipkart.

tags
top news
LIVE | ‘Don’t be misled’: PM on unrest in northeast over citizenship bill
LIVE | ‘Don’t be misled’: PM on unrest in northeast over citizenship bill
Bangladesh worried CAB-NRC will hit golden chapter in Delhi-Dhaka ties
Bangladesh worried CAB-NRC will hit golden chapter in Delhi-Dhaka ties
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
Volunteers from UK, US among 15 ready to become hangman for Dec 16 convicts
Volunteers from UK, US among 15 ready to become hangman for Dec 16 convicts
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech