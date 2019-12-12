Asus slashes prices on the Max M1, Max M2 and the Max Pro M1: Here’s all you need to know

tech

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 14:12 IST

Asus has slashed prices on three of their budget smartphones – the Max Pro M1, the Max M1 and the Max M2. A minimum of Rs 500 has been cut for all devices and only the Max M1 has received a cut of Rs 1,000.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes in three variants (3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB) and the prices have been dropped by Rs 500 on all the variants. The 3GB/32GB is now available for Rs 7,499, the 4GB/64GB is for Rs 8,499 after the deduction and the 6GB/64GB is for Rs 11,499.

The Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen, a 5,000mAh battery and the Snapdragon 636. It has a 16 megapixel main shooter with a 5 megapixel secondary one on the back and a 16 megapixel selfie camera.

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 comes in only one variant – the 3GB/32GB model and the price of this one has been brought down to Rs 5,999 from Rs 6,999.

The Max M1 has a 5.45-inch HD+ display along with the Snapdragon 430 and a 4,000mAh battery. For cameras it has a 13 megapixel main camera and a 8 megapixel front camera.

The Zenfone Max M2 has two variants – the 3GB/32GB and a 4GB/64GB. The first one is now priced at Rs 7,499 and the second is for Rs 8,999 after a Rs 500 price cut.

It comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ screen, 4,000mAh battery, there is the Snapdragon 632 under the hood and a 13 megapixel + 2 megapixel camera setup on the back and a 8 megapixel camera on the front.

All the three smartphones come with expandable storage options. You can bump up the Max M2 and the Max Pro M1 to a 2TB and the Max Mi to a 256GB.

All the products are available with its new prices on Flipkart.