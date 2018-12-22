Asus VivoBook 15 X505ZA review: Powerful laptop with AMD Ryzen processor

Brand: Asus

Product: Asus VivoBook 15 X505ZA

Key specifications: 15.6-inch full HD display, Up to 16GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM, up to 1TB 5400RPM HDD, 2x USB 2.0 Type A,1x USB 3.1 Type A,1x USB 3.1 Gen-1 Type-C,1x LAN RJ-45 Gigabit LAN,1x full-sized HDMI,1x SD Card Reader,1x lock slot, USB Type-C,Bluetooth 4.2, Windows 10 Home

Price: Rs 52,990

Rating: 3.5/5

Asus recently launched ‘VivoBook 15’ laptop in India. Priced at Rs 52,990, Asus VivoBook 15 X505ZA is one of the first laptops to be powered by AMD’s next-generation Ryzen processor. The laptop also uses the latest Vega 8 processor graphics.

The first thing you’ll notice in the new Asus VivoBook 15 laptop is its sleek design and premium looks. The chassis is roughly 18.9mm thick and uses ultra slim 7.5mm NanoEdge display bezels. While the laptop does feel modern, it’s quite light at 1.6kg. It’s compact and easy to carry around. We’re, however, not convinced with the sturdiness of the laptop as the front panel feels slightly filmsy.

The screen has 81% screen-to-body ratio which made it possible for Asus to fit in a larger 15.6-inch full HD display in a panel that would have traditionally accommodated a 14-inch panel. We liked the bezel-less design implementation in the display but the screen quality leaves a lot to be desired.

It certainly does not mean the display quality is bad but higher resolution for this laptop would have made more sense. Asus allows users to customise display just like you could do on a phone nowadays. For instance, the vivid mode would amplify contrast levels whereas eye-care mode turns on the blue light filter. There’s also a manual mode for further personalisation.

The laptop does not offer full-size keyboard with a separate number pad. The island-style keys, however, are pretty comfortable to use. The touchpad is quite responsive and supports several gestures. For example, two-finger pinch will let you zoom in or out. You can use two fingers on the touch pad to scroll a web page up and down.

Even though the design and display are mixed bag, Asus’ VivoBook 15 X505ZA does not compromise on the performance. Windows 10 Home (64-bit) on-board runs smoothly on the device. But what we liked the most was the under-the-hood optimisations for gaming. We also played a few graphic-intensive games such as Grand Theft Auto V and Crysis 3. The laptop handled these games pretty well.

Vega 8 on the Ryzen 5 is said to be twice as faster in performance. (Asus)

You can enhance the gaming experience by customising the audio. The laptop comes with Asus’ SonicMaster technology to deliver finer details and audio quality. For its price point, the on-board Ryzen processor handles power-hungry applications very well. The laptop gets slightly warmer after long sessions of gaming but not to an uncomfortable level. ALSO READ: Dell Inspiron 15 5575 review: Value-for-money mid-range laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X505ZA delivers 4-5 hours of backup on heavy usage with all the radios on and long gaming and multimedia sessions. With moderate to light usage such as basic browsing, multimedia streaming and offline work, you can use the laptop for longer. Powered by a 42Whrs Lithium-polymer battery, Asus’ laptop supports fast charging. During our usage, the laptop took roughly an hour to charge up to 60-70%.

Verdict

Highlight of the Asus VivoBook 15 X505ZA laptop is powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor and Radeon Vega 8 processor for graphics. At the given price point, the Asus laptop handles graphic-intensive applications and games very well. If you’re looking for an affordable laptop with good performance, Asus VivoBook 15 X505ZA is worth considering. For about Rs 50,000, you can also consider laptops such as Dell Vostro 3578 and Lenovo Ideapad 320.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 15:02 IST