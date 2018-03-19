Asus Zenbook Flip S: World’s thinnest convertible laptop launched in India at Rs 1,30,990

Taiwanese electronics giant Asus on Monday launched the world’s thinnest convertible laptop at in India. Asus Zenbook Flip S UX370 is priced at Rs 1,30,990 and is available at Asus stores across the country.

“With the ‘Asus Zenbook Flip S UX370’, it becomes a perfect companion for those looking for stylish and powerful notebook for daily use,” Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, Asus India, said in a statement.

Asus Zenbook Flip S UX370 specifications

Asus Zenbook Flip S UX370 features a 13.3-inch full-HD touch screen display. The laptop also comes with support for an active stylus like the Asus Pen. It is powered by 8th-Generation Intel Core i7-8550U processor paired with 16GB of RAM. On the software front, the laptop runs on Windows 10.

The device is 11.2mm thin and weighs just 1.1 kg. Asus ZenBook Flip S features an ergonomic backlit keyboard with full-size keys along with a precision touchpad (PTP) technology and Asus Smart Gesture support for a more intuitive and natural feel.

It comes with ErgoLift hinge -- one of the world’s most compact 360 degree hinges -- that features a precision-engineered multigear metal mechanism, with a silky-smooth, stepless action that holds the display securely at any angle.

Its connectivity options include an HDMI port, a USB 3.1 port, and a USB-C port that supports external 4K UHD displays. Asus Zenbook Flip S is fuelled by a 39Wh battery which is claimed to offer 11 hours of power. It also comes with support for fast charging up to 60% in 49 minutes.