Asus ZenBook Pro Duo laptop with 2 screens launched

Asus on Monday announced ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581), a laptop featuring the new ScreenPad Plus, a 14-inch full-width secondary touchscreen that expands the capabilities offered by the original Asus ScreenPad.

ScreenPad Plus integrates seamlessly with the primary display and the built-in ScreenXpert software, includes a wide selection of apps, tools and utilities, that allow users enjoy the efficiency benefits of ScreenPad Plus.

Unveiled ahead of the Computex 2019 trade show, which will kick off here on May 28, the display has a frameless four-sided ASUS NanoEdge design, with ultra-slim bezels for immersive visuals and an ultra-compact form factor.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo specifications, features

ZenBook Pro Duo features a 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) OLED touchscreen, a 4K ScreenPad Plus and a touchpad. A 14-inch ultra-portable variant, ZenBook Duo (UX481), is also available, featuring a frameless four-sided NanoEdge FHD display and an FHD ScreenPad Plus.

It’s powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce MX250 GPU. ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) is powered a 9th Generation Intel Core i9 eight-core processor with a 5GHz Turbo Boost frequency and 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

It comes with the gaming-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, powered by the NVIDIA Turing architecture, with storage provided by 1TB SSD.

First Published: May 28, 2019 14:45 IST