Asus Zenfone 5Z available with massive discount on Flipkart

tech

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:34 IST

Asus is hosting its month-end mobiles fest on Flipkart. Starting today select Asus smartphones will be up for sales with discounts up to Rs 5,000. The sale will continue for five more days till August 31.

Asus Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Max M2 smartphones will be part of the sale on Flipkart. Consumers can also opt for no cost EMI options on Bajaj Finserv, credit and debit card from select banks. Here’s a look at the offers one can avail on the Asus phones.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z doesn’t come with any discount but one can avail exchange offer of Rs 3000 on the phone. Asus 6Z is available in three storage variants starting at Rs 31,999. Asus 6Z 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus’ 2018 flagship phone is available with flat Rs 5,000 discount. Asus Zenfone 5Z (8GB+256GB) which retails at Rs 28,999 can be availed at Rs 23,999 during this sale on Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has a small discount of Rs 500 on both its variants. Zenfone Max Pro M1 (3GB+32GB) is down from Rs 7,999 to Rs 7,499. As for the 4GB+64GB variant, it is available at Rs 8,499.

Asus Zenfone Max M1

Asus Zenfone Max M1 also gets a Rs 500 discount on Flipkart. The budget phone can now be purchased at Rs 6,499 from its original price of Rs 6,999.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

Asus Zenfone Max M2 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage can be bought at Rs 500 less on Flipkart. The smartphone which is priced at Rs 7,999 is now down to Rs 7,499 after the discount.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 16:34 IST