Asus Zenfone 5Z launch live: Dual rear 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel AI cameras

Asus will be bringing its Zenfone 5Z smartphone in India today. The smartphone was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in February.

Flipkart has already teased the smartphone on its platform while revealing some features as well. Asus Zenfone 5Z will feature Sony IMX363 sensor on its camera which will be optimised for low-light photography. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 845 processor.

Asus’ upcoming flagship smartphone will be competing against phones like the OnePlus 6 and Honor 10.

Rest of the specifications and features will be unveiled at the launch event which is scheduled to begin at 12.30pm. Asus will be livestreaming the launch event of Zenfone 5Z on Flipkart.

Here are the live updates of the event.

1:21 PM IST Asus Zenfone 5Z quick charge Asus Zenfone 5Z comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 claiming to offer 60% in 38 minutes. It also features AI charging which studies the duration of the phone being plugged in and adjust the charging frequency. Asus says that AI charging increases battery life by 2 times.





1:09 PM IST Asus Zenfone 5Z features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and EIS.





1:04 PM IST Asus Zenfone 5Z camera specifications Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor and 8-megapixel 120-degree secondary camera. Its features include AI scene detection, OIS, EIS, and RGB colour correction sensor. Asus Zenfone 5Z rear camera (Asus)





1:03 PM IST Asus Zenfone 5Z connectivity specifications Asus Zenfone 5Z comes with dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Cat.12, GPS, USB Type-C port and NFC.





12:54 PM IST Rajan Vagadia, Country Manager at Qualcomm India talks about the Snapdragon 845 chipset.





12:52 PM IST Asus Zenfone 5Z display comes with auto-colour temperature. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor.





12:50PM IST Asus Zenfone 5Z allows users to optimise games to full-screen mode making full use of the notch display. Users can also hide the notch on the smartphone.





12:49 PM IST Dinesh Sharma, Director of Mobile Business at Asus India announces the Zenfone 5Z featuring an aluminium body with 2.5D glass on the front and back. It comes in two colours of ‘Meteor Silver’ and ‘Midnight Blue’.





12:45 PM IST Asus Zenfone 5Z will be available exclusively via Flipkart.





12:43 PM IST Asus CEO Jerry Shen takes the stage to begin the launch of Zenfone 5Z.





12:42 PM IST Leon Yu announces the availability of Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM variant will be available via Flipkart in July.



