Asus Zenfone 5Z top features: Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual AI cameras, and more

The first sale for Asus Zenfone 5Z takes place today exclusively via Flipkart. Asus Zenfone 5Z is available in three storage variants starting at Rs 29,999, and in two colour options of ‘Meteor Silver’ and ‘Midnight Blue’.

Asus’ Zenfone 5Z boasts top-notch specifications complemented with an aggressive price tag. The smartphone competes against mid-range flagship smartphones like OnePlus 6 and Honor 10. Here’s a look at the top features of Zenfone 5Z that make the smartphone stand out.

Design and display

Asus Zenfone 5Z joins the increasing line of smartphones with the iPhone X-inspired notch display. The notch cut-out is on a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with a thin bezel below. Asus gives users the option to hide the notch and play around with the colour mode by changing it to wide colour gamut, standard or customised.

There’s also a smart screen option which keeps the screen time on when you’re looking at the phone holding it upright. The smartphone’s aluminium body is wrapped in a 2.5D glass on the front and back in two colours of ‘Meteor Silver’ and ‘Midnight Black’.

Performance

Asus Zenfone 5Z is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor. There are three options for users with the base model offering 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage. The second variant also has 6GB RAM but a bigger 128GB storage. The top model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the highest storage configurations available on present flagship smartphones.

Asus also offers a microSD card slot for further expansion. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0 layered on top.

Audio

The smartphone is equipped with 5-magnetic speakers and dual-smart AMP. It also features Qualcomm aptX, USB DAC and hi-res audio support. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack located at the bottom grille. Asus Zenfone 5Z also comes with AI ringtone which adjusts the volume according to the surrounding environment.

Camera

At the rear, Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor and 8-megapixel 120-degree secondary camera. Some camera features include AI scene detection, OIS, EIS, and RGB colour correction sensor. Up front there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and EIS.

Battery and connectivity

Another one of its AI features on the Zenfone 5Z includes AI charging. Asus says that the AI studies the duration of the phone being plugged in and adjust the charging frequency. AI charging is said to increase battery life by 2 times. There’s also Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 claimed to offer 60% charge in 38 minutes. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone 5Z offers connectivity options like dual SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC.