Asus Zenfone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10: Price, specifications compared

Asus on Wednesday launched its new flagship smartphone, Zenfone 5Z. The smartphone comes with top-end specifications and an aggressive price tag.

Asus Zenfone 5Z competes with the current mid-ranger favourites like OnePlus 6 and Honor 10. Taking the specifications, price and features into consideration, here’s how the Zenfone 5Z fares against OnePlus 6 and Honor 10.

Display and design

Asus Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Honor 10 comes with a slightly smaller 5.84-inch display with the same full HD+ resolution. OnePlus 6 is almost at par with the Zenfone 5Z as it has a 6.28-inch full HD+ Optic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

All three smartphones feature the notch cutout on top, and a glass back. Asus Zenfone 5Z has an aluminum body wrapped in 2.5D glass. Honor 10 features an aurora glass design which changes colours from different angles. OnePlus 6 is the first OnePlus smartphone to feature a glass back.

Processor, RAM and storage

Asus Zenfone 5Z and OnePlus 6 both run Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor. Honor 10 runs in-house Kirin 970 octa-core processor which is a neuro processing unit.

Zenfone 5Z is offered in three variants starting with 6GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage. There’s also a top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus 6 is also available in three variants of 6GB RAM plus 64GB of storage, and 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage. The Marvel Avengers edition comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Honor 10 in India is offered in only one model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Zenfone 5Z offers storage expansion unlike OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 which come with in-built storage.

Camera

In the photography department, Asus Zenfone 5Z sports a dual-camera setup at the rear which comprises of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor and a 120-degree 8-megapixel snapper. There’s an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The cameras are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and come with features like AI scene detection and AI gallery.

OnePlus 6 also has a dual-camera setup of 16-megapixel Sony IMX 519 sensor, and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX 376K sensor. Up front there’s a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 371 camera with f/2.0 aperture. OnePlus 6’s cameras come with slow motion video recording at 480 frames per second, OIS, EIS, and portrait mode.

Honor 10’s dual-camera setup conists of 24-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors with 4K recording capabilities. For selfies it offers a 24-megapixel with full HD video recording.

Battery, OS and connectivity

Asus Zenfone 5Z is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and AI charging support. Asus says that with AI charging, the smartphone’s battery life is increased by two times. OnePlus 6 also uses a 3,300mAh battery, while Honor 10 has a 3,400mAh battery.

On the software front all three phones run Android Oreo OS but with custom UIs layered on top. Zenfone 5Z has its ZenUI 5.0 which also comes with AI features. OnePlus 6 runs OxygenOS while Honor 10 has EMUI 8.0 layered on top.

Connectivity options on Asus Zenfone 5Z include Dual 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. OnePlus 6 comes with Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, 4G VoLTE, 3.5mm audio jack and dual SIM support. Honor 10 also offers dual SIM support along with Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, micro USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For security, Zenfone 5Z and OnePlus 6 both offer face unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor. Honor 10 also has face unlock with a home button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. Honor however offers an ultrasonic under glass fingerprint sensor which unlocks the device even with wet fingers.

Pricing and availability

Asus Zenfone 5Z starts at the lowest price among all three smartphones. The base model is priced at Rs 29,999 which further extends to Rs 32,999 for the mid variant. The top model carries a price tag of Rs 36,999. The smartphone will be available exclusively via Flipkart starting July 9.

OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 for the base variant and Rs 39,999 for the model with 128GB storage. The Avengers edition of OnePlus 6 is priced the highest at Rs 44,999. OnePlus 6 is available online via Amazon India and the company’s e-store and across authorised retailers including Croma.

Honor 10 is priced at Rs 32,999 and can be bought exclusively via Flipkart and the company’s online store.