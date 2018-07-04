Asus Zenfone 5Z with Snapdragon 845 SoC launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999

After being unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year, Asus’ Zenfone 5Z was launched in India on Wednesday. Asus Zenfone 5Z is also one of the most affordable phones in India to run on Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is available in India via Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The phone is available in two more variants - 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999. The first online sale for the phone will take place on July 9.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is bundled with a bunch of deals and offers. For instance, ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders are eligible for Rs 3,000 discount. There’s also a deal for Jio users who are eligible for Rs 2,200 cashback and 100GB of additional data.

Asus Zenfone 5Z Specifications

Apart from high-end processing capabilities, Asus Zenfone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Unlike various other new phones, Zenfone 5Z doesn’t sport a notch on the top.

In the photography department, Zenfone 5Z features a dual-camera setup consisting of 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Other key features of the phone include Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooh 5.0, USB Type-C port, FM radio and 3.5mm audio jack. It is powered by a 3,300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and AI charging support.