Asus Zenfone 6 with flip cameras to launch in India on June 29

Asus has announced the launch date for its latest flagship smartphone, Zenfone 6. In India, the smartphone will launch as Asus Zenfone 6z on June 19.

The launch date for Zenfone 6z was displayed on Flipkart, the partnered e-tailer for Asus. Flipkart had been teasing the new smartphone ever since its India launch was announced. Asus’ launch date announcement comes amid the Taiwanese company facing a legal battle in India. The Delhi High Court has barred Asus from using ‘Zenfone’ or ‘Zen’ brand for its products.

The court order comes after Telecare Network filed a case saying that the company had proprietary rights to ‘Zen’ trademark. Telecare Network has been selling phones under Zen Mobile in India since 2008. Asus entered the Indian smartphone market with its Zenfone brand in 2014. The Delhi HC order on Asus is effective from July 28.

Speaking of the flagship phone, Zenfone 6 was launched in China last May. The smartphone has an interesting flip camera mechanism. The dual rear cameras flip to the front for selfies as well. The setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Asus Zenfone 6 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 4.0 support. On the software front, it runs on Zen UI 6 with near stock Android experience.

Asus Zenfone 6 is equipped with dual 5-magnet stereo speaker, Dual NxP smartamps, dual mic and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a notch-less 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with Gorilla Glass 6 layered on top.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 15:10 IST