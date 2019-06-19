Asus Zenfone 6z launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Asus on Wednesday launched its new flagship smartphone, Zenfone 6z in India. Asus Zenfone 6z features an interesting flip camera mechanism along with a ‘notchless’ display.

Asus Zenfone 6z starts at Rs 31,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB+128GB variant of Zenfone 6z will retail at Rs 34,999. Asus Zenfone 6z also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 39,999. The new smartphone will be available from June 26 via Flipkart.

The highlight of Asus Zenfone 6z is its flip cameras. The dual rear cameras flip up front for selfies as well. The camera configuration includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel 125-degree wide angle camera.

Asus Zenfone 6z specifications

Asus Zenfone 6z features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also offers expandable storage with a microSD card slot.

On the software front, the Zenfone 6z runs on ZenUI with near stock Android on top. Asus’ new custom OS also features system-wide dark mode. Asus has also added India centric features like FM Radio, call recorder, amd app lock. Asus Zenfone 6z is eligible for Android Q beta update and future Android R OS. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery claimed to last for 2 days on a full charge. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Chage 4.0.

More features of the Zenfone 6z include dual 5-magnet stereo speaker with Dual NxP smartamps, dual mic and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus’ Zenfone 6z launch comes amid the company’s ongoing lawsuit regarding its ‘Zen’ trademark. The Taiwanese company was barred by the Delhi High Court from using ‘Zenfone’ of ‘Zen’ trademark in India from July 28. Asus said it is working with the Delhi High Court to resolve this case. The company also said supply, technical support and after sales of Asus products will continue.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 13:54 IST