Asus Zenfone India launch LIVE: Asus’ new budget phones to be Flipkart exclusive
Asus’ two new phones will be available exclusively via Flipkart. Stay tuned for the live updates.
12:34PM IST
Octa-core processor
Asus is set to launch two new phones in India on Wednesday. This will also be the global launch of the two new phones. Asus hasn’t disclosed the names of the two phones it will be launching but rumours are it will be unveiling Zenfone Max Pro M2.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is said to be the successor of Zenfone Max Pro M1 which launched in India earlier this year. Max Pro M1, which competes with Redmi Note 5, comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor.
The new Asus smartphones will be available online exclusively via Flipkart. The launch event is scheduled to start at 1:30PM. You can watch the live stream on the company’s official YouTube channel. For now, we have embedded the YouTube live video below. Stay tuned for live updates.
Asus will be launching two new phones with octa-core processors. Considering that the new phones will be targeted at the budget segment, Asus may have gone ahead with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 or 660 processors.