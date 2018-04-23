Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and 4 smartphones with 5,000mAh battery under Rs 15,000

Asus on Monday launched its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone in India. The new budget smartphone packs top-of-the-line specifications like Snapdragon 636 processor, dual-rear cameras, stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and more. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 also stands out for its massive 5,000mAh battery.

Asus claims that Max Pro M1’s battery can deliver up to 199 hours of music playback, 25.3 hours of full HD video playback, 28 hours of Wi-Fi browsing and 42 hours of talktime on a 3G network. The smartphone also comes with support for fast charging.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 starts at Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM plus 32GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM plus 64GB model. Asus’ smartphone goes up on sale starting May 3 via Flipkart.

That said, Asus isn’t the only company to offer a phone with such massive battery. If you are looking for a phone with long battery life and don’t want to spend a bomb, here are some alternatives for you

Note that we have considered phones with 5,000mAh battery that are priced under Rs 15,000. Another thing you need to understand that a big battery size does ensure relatively better battery life, but it also depends upon usage.

Moto E4 Plus

The most affordable one in our list is Moto E4 Plus. Priced at Rs 8,400, the smartphone has a 5.5-inch HD display, MediaTek MT6737 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera. On the software front, it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 retails at Rs 9,999 and comes with features like a 5.5-inch full HD display, MediaTek Mt6753 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For photography, Eluga Ray 700 offers a 13-megapixel rear and front camera. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Gionee M7 Power

Gionee launched its M7 Power smartphone in India last November at Rs 16,999. The smartphone is currently available at Rs 12,975 on Amazon India. Gionee M7 Power features a 6-inch ‘FullView’ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Amigo 5.0 UI on top, and offers a 13-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front camera in terms of optics.

Smartron t.phone p

Smartron’s t.phone p is the cheapest of the lot with a price tag of Rs 7,999. The smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch HD curved glass display, Snapdragon 435 processor, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Smartron t.phone p packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. In the photography department, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera.