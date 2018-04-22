Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Huawei P20 Pro and other top launches this week

Every other day a new smartphone launches in India. But the coming week will see a few major tech launches including the much-awaited Huawei P20 Pro, the phone with a triple-camera setup at the rear. And then we have Asus’ new Flipkart-exclusive Zenfone Max Pro M1, one of the first phones under Asus-Flipkart mega partnership.

Apart from these two important smartphone launches, Lenovo is also going to launch a new device targeting health-enthusiasts. Google is also holding an event this week where the company is going to make some important announcements related to its Search in India.

Ahead of the announcements, we already have a fair amount of details about these new products. Let’s take a look.

April 23: Asus’ Flipkart-exclusive Zenfone Max Pro M1

Earlier this week, Flipkart announced a major partnership with Asus under which the smartphone company will launch a slew of new products exclusively on the e-commerce platform. Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be the first product under the partnership.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is likely to be a newer version of Zenfone Max Pro with different set of specifications. So far, Asus has confirmed the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range focused Snapdragon 636 processor.

According to new market buzz, the smartphone will be featuring a 5,000mAh battery and run on Android Oreo. It is also expected to come with 4GB of RAM and dual-SIM capabilities.

April 24: Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro

Last month, Huawei unveiled P20, its challenger to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone X. The USP of these two phones are Leica-certified camera and iPhone X-inspired notch display.

Huawei P20 Pro, the top-end model of the two, created a lot of buzz with its unique triple-camera setup on the back. The three cameras on the back focus on colour, black and white, and depth, respectively. Both the smartphones come with a 24-megapixel selfie camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) beautification and 3D portrait lighting.

Full specifications of Huawei P20 Pro are: 6.1-inch edge-to-edge display with 1080 x 2240 pixels resolution, Kirin 970 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei had also unveiled Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS last month, but it’s highly unlikely the phone will land on Indian shores.

April 24: Lenovo’s fitness product

While not much is known about Lenovo’s new device, the invite sent out to media indicates it could be a new fitness band. Lenovo already offers a bunch of fitness bands in India. For instance, Lenovo Vibe K5 comes with OLED display, Bluetooth 4.0 and heart rate monitor. The device is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,149.

April 24: Google Search

India has always been one of the key markets for Google. From Android Go, a stripped down Android version for low-end smartphones, to Google Tez, a UPI-based digital payment, it has continued to optimise its products for the Indian market. The company’s next major event is going to revolve around Google Search.

It promises “a momentous new search experience for Indian users.” The event on Tuesday will be attended by the likes of Rajan Anandan, Vice President, Google India & SEA, Achint Srivastava, Software Engineer, Google Search and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.