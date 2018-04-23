Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with Snapdragon 636 processor launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Asus launched its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone in India on Monday.

This is the company’s first product launch under the recent Asus-Flipkart partnership. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base variant (3GB RAM) and Rs 12,999 for the top model (4GB RAM). The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting May 3.

Asus will also launch a 6GB RAM variant of the Zenfone Max Pro M1 soon. Equipped with 64GB of internal storage, upgraded rear dual cameras with 16-megapixel plus 5-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel front camera, it will retail at Rs 14,999.

Asus-Flipkart offer

Flipkart announced a new scheme called ‘Complete Mobile Protection’ priced at Rs 49 for the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone. This scheme, valid for a year, covers all possible damage – including screen breakage and liquid damage. Flipkart also offers a national helpline number and home pickup-and-drop service.

Vodafone offer

On purchasing the Zenfone Max Pro M1, Vodafone prepaid customers will get 10GB additional data free every month for 12 months on plans priced at Rs 199 and above. Postpaid customers will also get 10GB of free data on RED plans priced at Rs 399 and above.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 specifications

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99 full HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor. The smartphone comes in two storage variants of 3GB RAM plus 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage.

In the photography department, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a dual-camera setup at the rear which is a combination of 13-megapixel plus 5-megapixel sensors. Up front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera with Softlight LED for selfies.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery along with fast-charging support. On the software front, it runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo. Asus has also promised up to two Android OS upgrades. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.