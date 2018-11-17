Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gaming smartphone to launch on December 11

Asus has announced the launch of its much awaited Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone. Successor to the Zenfone Max Pro M1, the new smartphone will come with gaming-focused features.

Asus will launch the Zenfone Max Pro M2 on December 11 in Indonesia. The company shared the announcement on Twitter. As per the translation of the tweet, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is being teased as a gaming smartphone. Asus will livestream the launch event with more details expected to be released soon.

Asus hasn’t revealed any feature of its new smartphone but it has shown up on leaks and reports. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

The smartphone is said to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear which will be its highlight. More leaked details of the Zenfone Max Pro M2 include a 6-inch Full HD+ display and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

According to the leaked details, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be a big upgrade over the M1. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with Snapdragon 636 processor, 5,000mAh battery and a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display. It runs stock Android Oreo out-of-the-box and is scheduled to receive Google’s latest Android P.

Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M1 is a close competitor to Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5. The new smartphone is expected to compete against the Redmi Note 6 Pro which will launch on November 22 in India.

