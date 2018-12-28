Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets new update with improvements to camera, fingerprint sensor

Asus has rolled out a new firmware over-the-air (FOTA) update for its latest Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone. The version IN-15.2016.1811.177 will be released in phase wise manner.

The latest FOTA update to Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with updated Google security patches for November 2018. The update also includes optimisations for camera effect and upgraded audio parameter. Zenfone Max Pro M2 users can also expect improvements to fingerprint sensor, touch, and display edge optimisation.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, which competes with Moto One Power and Redmi Note 6 Pro, launched earlier this month. The smartphone is available in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999. Zenfone Max Pro M2 is available in 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 14,999, and 6GB+64GB for Rs 16,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen with Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor with Adreno GPU 512 for graphics.

In the photography department, Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front it has a 13-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor for selfies. Zenfone Max Pro M2 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 11:00 IST