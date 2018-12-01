Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 launching in India on December 11

Asus has announced the launch date for its new budget mid-range smartphone in India. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 will launch in India on December 11.

Asus made the announcement on Twitter along with a teaser of its upcoming smartphone. The company also revealed that the Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The new Zenfone Max Pro M2 will feature Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 protection on its display.

According to the teaser, the smartphone will feature a small notch on top of its display. The smartphone’s rear is also slightly shown and we can see dual rear cameras stacked vertically. It also has a glossy back finish in dark blue colour. From the teasers, the new Zenfone Max Pro M2 looks like a major upgrade over its predecessor.

The unrivalled champion of mid-range is ready to begin its dominance with the most durable screen in the segment - Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 launches on 11th December, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned for more. @corninggorilla #UnbeatablePerformer2dot0 pic.twitter.com/Kd2vHKN22B — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) November 30, 2018

Asus launched its budget Zenfone Max Pro M1 earlier this summer in India. Starting at Rs 10,999, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 636 SoC, and stock Android. The smartphone has a notch-less 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with dual rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The new Zenfone Max Pro M2 appears to have received a new and refreshed design as compared to the Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Prior to this announcement, Asus Indonesia had announced launching the Zenfone Max Pro M2 on December 11. The Indonesian arm of Asus is portraying the Zenfone Max Pro M2 as a gaming smartphone with its features yet to be known.

