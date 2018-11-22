Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 official render shows notch display, glossy back

Asus will be launching the successor to its Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone on December 11. Asus Zenfone Max Power M2 will be unveiled at an event in Indonesia.

Following the announcement of the launch, Asus Indonesia has now shared the first official renders of the Zenfone Max Pro M2. The company shared the image on its Twitter page. It shows the top-half of the front and rear panel.

Banyak yang hadir dengan label nama "Pro", namun apa beneran Pro? Bagaimana ketahanan baterainya? Layarnya kuat? Lalu kameranya kece? Dan bagaimana performa prosesornya?



Tunggu kehadiranya 11.12.2018!#ZenFoneMaxProM2ID #FreedoM2Play #LebihMendingZenFone #NextGenerationGaming pic.twitter.com/46Kod919Xu — ASUS Indonesia (@ASUS_Indonesia) November 21, 2018

According to the render, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 looks like a big upgrade over its predecessor. To begin with, it features a small notch housing the front camera and sensor. The earpiece is located on top of the notch blending with the bezel. The rear panel gets a redesign with a glossy panel as the predecessor sported a metal body. Like the Zenfone Max Pro M1, its successor also features dual rear cameras placed at the top left corner.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 looks like a refreshed upgrade to its predecessor. Asus hasn’t shared any details on the specifications and features aspect of the smartphone as yet. The new Zenfone Max Pro M2 is expected to compete against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India today at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Redmi Note 6 Pro also has a notch display with dual rear cameras. It features dual cameras up front as well. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 636 processor, 5,000mAh battery and Bluetooth 5.0.

Asus hasn’t revealed any plans of the Zenfone Max Pro M2 coming to India. The company will be launching its ROG Phone in India on November 29.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 18:13 IST