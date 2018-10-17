Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 to launch in India today: Here’s what to expect

Asus will be launching two new budget smartphones today in India. This will also be the global launch for the two new Asus smartphones.

Asus’ product launch event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm. The new Asus smartphones will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The company will be live streaming the launch event. Asus has been teasing its new launch online highlighting key features of the smartphones.

The company hasn’t revealed anything as such but the new phones are promised to be power-packed. The new Asus smartphones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor paired with ‘powerful RAM’. Asus also claims that the new phones will offer battery life of up to two days on a single charge.

At ASUS, we are constantly looking to innovate and make our products befitting to the Indian Market. Tune in to the live stream on 17th October and witness the launch of our two new smartphones in India! Including a Global First! Watch this space for more. pic.twitter.com/3EONkpkL2i — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) October 14, 2018

The company seems hushed on its new phones. But rumours and leaks suggest that Asus will launch the Zenfone Max Pro M2. Successor to the Zenfone Max Pro M1, the new smartphone is expected to come with upgrades and improvements over the former.

Asus had launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 earlier this April with a starting price of Rs 10,999. A tested performer, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 is one of the top budget phones in its price range. The smartphone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery, and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor. Unlike other Asus phones, it runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo on the software front.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a dual 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 5.99-inch full HD+ display.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 10:01 IST