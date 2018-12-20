Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price, specifications, features compared

Asus’ latest budget smartphone ‘Zenfone Max Pro M2’ is here. The smartphone is available in three variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The two models are priced at Rs 12,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

The new Asus smartphone competes with popular mid-range Android phones in India such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Mi A2, and Realme 2 Pro. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro is another powerhouse with big 4,000mAh battery and capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. Let’s compare the two phones on the basis of their price, specifications, and features.

Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 14,999. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro is available two variants -- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The two models are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999. While the base model of Zenfone Max Pro M2 is cheapest, Xiaomi offers cheaper 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Design, display

Both Asus and Xiaomi are offering notch design on their phones. While Xiaomi has made minor changes in the design on its latest mid-range phone, Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M2 has better notch design implementation and premium-looking 3D glass-like rear panel. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro has the familiar metal unibody design with subtle tweaks. If you’re looking for a phone that’s slightly different than the rest, Zenfone Max Pro M2 seems a better option than the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The phone offers 19:9 full view display, 94% NTSC color gamut, 450nits brightness, and 1500:1 contrast ratio.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has 3D glass-like rear panel (Asus)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has a smaller 6.26-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass (version unspecified) protection. The display has 403 ppi pixel density, 500nit (typ) brightness, color contrast ratio: 1500:1, 84% NTSC, and 2.5D glass.

While the Redmi Note 6 Pro screen is brighter, Zenfone Max Pro 2 offers higher colour gamut and almost similar contrast ratio. ALSO READ: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 review

Redmi Note 6 Pro features 6000 series aluminium (Xiaomi )

Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Processor, RAM, battery

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 offers big 5,000mAh battery. As mentioned in our review, the phone delivers more than one day of battery back up on medium to heavy usage. The Asus phone, however, does not support fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro also has a 4,000mAh battery and lasts about full day on medium to heavy usage. The Xiaomi phone also comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support for faster charging.

Processor wise, Asus has an upper hand with Qualcomm’s super Snapdragon 660 processor. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, however, runs on inferior Snapdragon 636 processor. RAM capacity wise, both the phones are evenly matched.

Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Camera

Both Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Redmi Note 6 Pro come with dual-rear cameras. Zenfone Max Pro M2 has 12MP Sony IMX486 image sensor with F1.8 aperture,1.25μm pixel size, 6P lens, 0.03 seconds phase-detection autofocus, EIS, 4K Video recording, LED flash. The secondary rear lens has 5MP with depth sensing sensor.

Redmi Note 6 Pro has 12MP Primary sensor with 1.4μm，f/1.9 aperture, Dual Pixel autofocus, and 5MP secondary lens with depth sensor, 1.12μm，and f/2.2 aperture. The Redmi pone comes with Single tone dual-LED flash, HDR mode, Panorama mode, Burst mode, Face recognition, EIS for video recording, and Dynamic bokeh.

On the front, Zenfone Max Pro M2 features 13MP camera with F2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size, and Softlight LED Flash. Redmi Note 6 Pro has better dual-front cameras featuring 20MP Primary sensor, 1.8μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f/2.0 aperture, and 2MP Depth sensor, 1.75μm, f/2.2 aperture, and AI Portrait selfie. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro review

Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro: Which one should you buy?

If you’re looking for a phone with bigger battery and performance, Asus Zenfone Max seems a better option. It also offers a premium design. Redmi Note 6 Pro (4GB and 6GB) is about Rs 1,000 cheaper than its Asus counterpart. Its camera is also evenly matched with Asus.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 17:20 IST