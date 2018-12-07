Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M1 launched: Price, specifications

Asus on Thursday launched two new budget smartphones, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2.

The two phones have been listed on Asus’ official website in Russia.First reported by GSMArena, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is currently up for pre-orders, and it is priced at 17,990 rubles which translates to roughly Rs 19,100. Asus Zenfone Max M2 has a cheaper price tag of 12,990 rubles (Rs 13,800 approximately). Asus will be launching the Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone in India on December 11.

As the name suggests, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 succeeds the Zenfone Max Pro M1 launched earlier this year in India. The new Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with a refreshed design featuring a notched display and a glass finish.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 specifications

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 features a 6.3-inch display with 2280x1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Also on offer is 64GB of onboard storage.

For photography, Zenfone Max Pro M2 sports dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. Up front there’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Like its predecessor, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 features a 6.3-inch HD+display with a notch. (Asus)

Asus Zenfone Max M2 specifications

The launch of Zenfone Max M2 comes shortly after the arrival of its predecessor, the Zenfone Max M1 in India in October. The new budget Asus smartphone has a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a notch on top. Asus Zenfone Max M2 comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

In the photography department, the Zenfone Max M2 sports dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras, and a single 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:56 IST