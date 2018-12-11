Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus on Tuesday launched two new budget smartphones in India. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 start at Rs 12,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 will go on sale in India starting December 18. Both the smartphones will be available exclusively via Flipkart. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is available in two more variants of 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 14,999, and with 6GB+64GB costing Rs 16,999.

The Zenfone Max M2 also comes in one more storage model of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which will retails at Rs 11,999.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 succeeds the Zenfone Max Pro M1 launched earlier this year. The new smartphone comes with a refreshed design featuring a notch on its display and a glossy-finish. The arrival of Zenfone Max M2 comes shortly after its predecessor, the Zenfone Max M1 launched in India this October.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 specifications

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno GPU 512 for graphics.

In the photography department, Zenfone Max Pro M2 sports a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front there’s a 13-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor for selfies. Like its predecessor, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 is available in two storage variants. (Asus)

Asus Zenfone Max M2 specifications

The new Zenfone Max M2 features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a notch on top. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU.

For photography, the Zenfone Max M2 sports dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras, and a single 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery. It offers a rear fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 13:43 IST