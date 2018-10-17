Asus Zenfone Max, Zenfone Lite launched in India: Price, full specifications, features

Asus on Wednesday launched two new budget smartphones in India. Asus Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively.

Asus will be offering the new smartphones at introductory prices during Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days sale. Zenfone Max M1 will retail at Rs 7,499 and Zenfone Lite L1 at Rs 5,999.

The new Zenfone smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor. The smartphones sport a metal body wrapped with a 2.5D glass. On the software front both phones run Zen UI 5 based on Android Oreo. Zenfone Max M1 and Lite L1 feature a 5.45-inch HD+ display.

Zenfone Max M1 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. Zenfone Lite L1 has a smaller 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Asus is offering users 100GB of Google Drive data.

For photography, Zenfone Max sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. Up front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

Zenfone Lite L1 also has a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. It packs a 3,000mAh battery. Some of the camera features include live filters, portrait mode, beauty mode and more.

Both Zenfone Max M1 and Lite L1 offer face unlock and a rear fingerprint sensor.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 14:11 IST