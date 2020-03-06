e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / AT&T partners with Google Cloud for 5G edge computing

AT&T partners with Google Cloud for 5G edge computing

AT&T’s 5G network currently covers 80 million people in the United States.

tech Updated: Mar 06, 2020 19:39 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
AT&T and Google Cloud will use 5G edge computing to help clients improve speed and increase security.
AT&T and Google Cloud will use 5G edge computing to help clients improve speed and increase security.(Google)
         

AT&T Inc has partnered with Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud to use 5G edge computing technologies to help clients improve speed and increase security by running applications closer to end users.

The process of allowing data to be analyzed where it was created before moving to the cloud is known as edge computing, which to be effective, needs speedy wireless connection, and tuning it up with 5G solves the problem.

AT&T’s 5G network currently covers 80 million people in the United States.

Companies would be able to use edge computing to process huge amounts of data generated from the internet of things (IoT) gadgets - where devices and appliances are controlled over networks.

Gartner predicts that 75% of all data generated by enterprises will be processed outside the traditional cloud by 2025.

“Our co-innovation with AT&T aims to bring a multitude of 5G and Edge Computing solutions to address a diversity of use cases, driving real business value in industries like retail, manufacturing, gaming and more,” Google Cloud Chief Executive Thomas Kurian said in a statement.

tags
top news
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Was a political conspiracy’: Nitin Gadkari on timing of Delhi riots
‘Was a political conspiracy’: Nitin Gadkari on timing of Delhi riots
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer mislead him
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer mislead him
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
Honda WR-V pre-launch bookings now open at ₹21,000
Honda WR-V pre-launch bookings now open at ₹21,000
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech