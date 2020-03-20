Audible is providing free audiobooks for children, teens during COVID-19 pandemic

tech

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 19:27 IST

With most schools being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, Audible has announced the service that will keep children and teens occupied through this self-quarantine phase.

Audible Stories will provide free audiobooks for children and teenagers through the entire duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For as long as schools are closed, we’re open,” Audible said.

“Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids,” Audible has announced.

While schools are closed, https://t.co/5QG8FbE3PU will be open to help keep young minds engaged. Anyone, in any country, can enjoy unlimited streaming of hundreds of titles for kids and families for free with selections available in six languages. https://t.co/qhKw9YORAj — Inside Audible (@insideaudible) March 19, 2020

The Audible Stories service is already live and available through web browsers or through Audible’s official desktop and mobile apps.

This portal has hundreds of audiobooks covering a whole host of genres including titles like Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Herman Melville’s Moby Dick, Jack London’s White Fang ,William Shakespeare’s Hamlet and A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh.

There are also titles for elementary school kids.

The Amazon-owned company said that all titles have been carefully selected by Audible editors to “offer a mix of education, entertainment, and general-interest titles”.

Thes audiobooks are also available in six languages - English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Japanese.

Audible’s offer has been lauded by most parents who are dealing with working from home and handing their kids.

“We hope that Audible Stories will offer children-and everyone-some respite during these unsettling times,” the company said in a press release.