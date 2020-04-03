Audio, video recording app Dolby On launched for Android, Apple smartphones

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:31 IST

For all the content creators working from, this app can solve a lot of problems for you. Dolby On, a free music and video recording and streaming app is now available both for Apple and Android smartphones. The app ensures superior Dolby sound quality irrespective of what phone you are using and can be set up and used with ease.

Dolby On provides musicians and content creators an important tool to capture their ideas and then turn them into shareable content for their friends and other collaborators.

The app listens to the sound coming in and automatically applies audio effects like compression, EQ, limiting, noise reduction, stereo widening, de-essing and more. And you can further edit the sound with unique sound “styles”, much like photo filters on Instagram. These allow you to apply sonic profiles to your recording.

The app enables creators to record and live-stream, both audio and video from the comforts of their home without having to go to a studio. A thing that is of vital importance right now when we are under lockdown.

The iOS app has an in-built live streaming feature for sharing content to Twitch or Facebook. This feature is not available for Android devices yet.

The app’s iOS and Android versions are available in India for free at the Apple App Store and at the Android Google Play Store, respectively.