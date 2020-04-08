e-paper
Avast launches mobile browser for Android devices with better data encryption

Avast Secure Browser is currently compatible with Windows 10, 8 and 7, Android and MacOS and is available for download.

tech Updated: Apr 08, 2020 22:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Digital security provider Avast on Wednesday released an Android version of its secure browser to extend its platform support beyond Windows and Mac on desktop to mobile devices.
Digital security provider Avast on Wednesday released an Android version of its secure browser to extend its platform support beyond Windows and Mac on desktop to mobile devices.(Google Play Store)
         

Digital security provider Avast on Wednesday released an Android version of its secure browser to extend its platform support beyond Windows and Mac on desktop to mobile devices.

Avast Secure Browser for Android was developed following Avast’s 2019 acquisition of Tenta, a private browser backed by Blockchain pioneers ConsenSys, and has been built from the ground up by privacy and cybersecurity engineers focused on total encryption.

“Our goal is to be the first all-in-one browser to secure our users’ privacy along with a frictionless secure browsing experience. Adding support for mobile is another milestone in our journey towards this long-term goal,” Scott Curtiss, Vice President and General Manager of Avast Secure Browser said in a statement.

The introduction of a multi-platform browser is part of the company’s ongoing focus to converge security and privacy services to enable a safer, more private and faster browsing experience across devices and operating systems.

Later this year, the mobile version of Avast Secure Browser will be made available on iOS, said the company.

Avast Secure Browser is currently compatible with Windows 10, 8 and 7, Android and MacOS and is available for download.

