Avast launches new mobile browser: 5 things you should know about it

tech

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:53 IST

Cyber security company Avast has launched a mobile version of its web browser, the Avast Secure Browser, which extends the support of its platform beyond Mac and Windows operating systems to smartphones and tablets.

The newly launched mobile browser is available for the smartphones running on Android operating system and it was developed following Avast’s acquisition of Tenta, a private browser backed by Blockchain pioneers ConsenSys.

“Our commitment to being a privacy-by-design technology provider was behind our acquisition of leading private mobile browser Tenta, whose technology has contributed to the development of our new Avast Secure Browser for Android,” Scott Curtiss, Vice President and General Manager of Avast Secure Browser said in a statement.

As Avast Secure Browser makes a debut on smartphones, here some things that you should know about it:

-- The Avast Secure Browser using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to encrypt all of users’ inbound and outbound connections. This makes the overall connection secure and private for the users.

-- The newly launched mobile browser comes with anti-tracking technology that prevents websites, advertisers and other web services from tracking users’ online activity.

-- The mobile browser uses a user PIN code for device access. This PIN is not stored on any of the company’s servers.

-- It comes with built-in adblocker that apart from blocking unnecessary ads also improves the website load time.

-- The mobile version of Avast Secure Browser will arrive on iOS later this year.