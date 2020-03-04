e-paper
AWS cancels Mumbai Summit amid Coronavirus fears

ost of the companies are avoiding large gatherings as new coronavirus can spread faster in such settings. Now, AWS cancelled its summit in Mumbai.

tech Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
AWS was scheduled to organise the summit in Mumbai from April 7 to April 9.(REUTERS)
         

Retail giant Amazon’s Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday announced it has cancelled its flagship Summit in India owing to the growing new coronavirus concerns. AWS was scheduled to organise the summit in Mumbai from April 7-9.

“Due to the continued concerns about COVID-19, Amazon Web Services has cancelled the AWS Mumbai Summit scheduled for April 7-9 in Mumbai,” an AWS spokesperson said in a statement.

“We’ve reached this decision after much consideration, as the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners are our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

ALSO READ: Google cancels physical event for IO 2020 amid Coronavirus fears

Most of the companies are avoiding large gatherings as new coronavirus can spread faster in such settings. Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi and Realme on Tuesday announced to cancel their product launch events in India this month owing to the growing COVID-19 fears. While Xiaomi was set to launch a new Redmi Note series on March 12, Realme was set to showcase Realme 6 and 6 Pro series on March 5.

Both the events are now ‘digital-only’ ones and people can watch the live stream on social media channels and on their websites.

