Bad at maths? Microsoft Math Solver can solve those problems for you

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 16:49 IST

If you have hated maths all your life and still have to do it, fret not, Microsoft has a solution for you. The software giant has developed a Math Solver app, which is currently in beta, that claims to have solutions for all mathematical expressions – be it basic equations or more complex integrations.

And what if the app cannot solve it? It directs you to a Bing search result that should “potentially” help you find a solution to your problem.

To use Microsoft’s Math Solver app, you can scan your handwritten problem, you can enter it by using the built-in calculator or you can draw it on the screen. The app will then solve it to give you a solution.

However, the Microsoft Math Solver is not the only app out there that claims to solve your math problems. There is Photomath as well. Photomath has no option for you to ‘draw’ out yout problems on the screen though. Also, Photomath does not display Bing search results either. In the Microsoft app, depending on the solution, it can show you search results or how-to videos to help you better understand the concept.

Users who have tried the app out have found that Microsoft Math Solver gives you a step-by-step guide only for basic problems (Photomath does it for complex expressions too). On the other hand, Math Solver was as accurate as Photomath with different interpretations of problems and did not “flood the result page with irrelevant calculations”. The Microsoft app also comes with an in-built dark mode and support for multiple languages.

The Microsoft Math Solver is currently being beta tested, so it is going to be a while before it becomes open to public.