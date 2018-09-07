Barco launches ‘UniSee’ LCD video wall platform in India

Global cinema technology leader Barco on Friday launched its flagship LCD video wall platform “UniSee” in India as a modular large screen visualisation solution with faster installation and maintenance. The system would be available in India within eight weeks, with the 55-inch cube priced at Rs 4.75 lakh.

The bezel-less video wall would enable users to access applications like control rooms, experience centres, high-end meeting rooms, lobby, broadcast backdrops and more, the company said in a statement.

“‘UniSee’ takes a completely new approach to a truly seamless and optimized viewing experience and is a leap forward in terms of image quality, convenience and reliability,” said Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India.

The platform consists of three “UniSee” modules -- View, Mount and Connect.

“Our renowned and patented ‘NoGap’ technology will enable ‘UniSee’ to spread content over multiple video wall tiles without the disturbance of a bezel.

“With the bezel-less display, the easy to dock and undock the panel from the mounting structure feature, the product is a leap forward for Barco,” said Sanjay Katyal, National Sales Manager, Barco India.

“UniSee” comes with real-time image calibration, patented smart mounting structure and more reliability with remote or integrated redundant power supply.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 19:11 IST