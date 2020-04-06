Battle Royale game Apex Legends to add Duos mode, map rotation

tech

Respawn Entertainment has announced that its free-to-play Battle Royale game “Apex Legends” will get a permanent duos playlist, starting April 7.

The game will also receive permanent map rotation so players will be dropping into both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge in the game.

The update also adds an exclusive event called ‘The Old Ways’ which focuses on the Bloodhound legend.

To run from April 7 to April 21, the event is set to include a town takeover, an exclusive event prize track and new and old limited time cosmetics available in the ‘Direct Purchase Shop’.

