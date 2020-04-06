e-paper
Home / Tech / Battle Royale game Apex Legends to add Duos mode, map rotation

Battle Royale game Apex Legends to add Duos mode, map rotation

Respawn Entertainment has announced that its free-to-play Battle Royale game “Apex Legends” will get a permanent duos playlist, starting April 7.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Respawn Entertainment has announced that its free-to-play Battle Royale game “Apex Legends” will get a permanent duos playlist, starting April 7.
Respawn Entertainment has announced that its free-to-play Battle Royale game “Apex Legends” will get a permanent duos playlist, starting April 7.(Apex Legends )
         

Respawn Entertainment has announced that its free-to-play Battle Royale game “Apex Legends” will get a permanent duos playlist, starting April 7.

The game will also receive permanent map rotation so players will be dropping into both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge in the game.

“Starting on April 7, Duos will be added to the game alongside Trios, as well a permanent map rotation that gives players the ability to play Duos or Trios on Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The update also adds an exclusive event called ‘The Old Ways’ which focuses on the Bloodhound legend.

To run from April 7 to April 21, the event is set to include a town takeover, an exclusive event prize track and new and old limited time cosmetics available in the ‘Direct Purchase Shop’.

“In addition to Duos and Kings Canyon coming on April 7, we also have a brand-new limited-time event - The Old Ways Lore Event, which features: new town takeover -Bloodhound’s trials, Exclusive Event Prize Track amd Direct Purchase Shop,” the company added.

--IANS

wh/na

