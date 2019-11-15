e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Battle royale on Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Activision’s Chris Plummer explains the difference

Activision’s VP Mobile Chris Plummer explains what makes Call of Duty Mobile’s battle royale different from PUBG Mobile’s.

tech Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:26 IST
Kul Bhushan
Kul Bhushan
Hindustan Times
Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile
Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile(Call of Duty Mobile )
         

Activision launched the long-awaited Call of Duty: Mobile on October 1 worldwide. Since its launch, Call of Duty: Mobile has gone past 148 million downloads, breaking the first month record of PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. While the classic multiplayer is the main highlight of Call of Duty: Mobile, it also offers the more popular battle royale mode – marquee feature of PUBG Mobile.

Activision’s VP Mobile Chris Plummer says Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale is very different from PUBG Mobile.

“Our Battle Royale mode is our unique take on the genre from within the Call of Duty universe, specifically built and tailored for Call of Duty: Mobile. We emphasize vehicles, including an ATV, helicopter, SUV and tactical raft, allowing for faster travel with your squad and encourages combat across land, sea and air,” he said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

“Also, another thing that sets us apart is players can choose an Operator class before entering the battle, where each Operator has a two actionable gear items unique to that class. For example, you might equip a grappling hook while a team-mate equips recovery gear,” he added.

ALSO READ: Call of Duty Mobile beats PUBG Mobile to become most popular smartphone game 

Plummer also expressed happiness over the popularity of Call of Duty: Mobile in India.

“We saw a lot of interest from gamers in India when we were testing the game early on. This helped us ensure the network quality would be strong in India and we wanted to make sure the players in India stayed engaged and enthusiastic, but we didn’t know how popular it would be until after we launched globally. It makes us happy to see a large and thriving community of Call of Duty Mobile players in India,” he said.

tags
top news
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
‘Our judgment not to be played around with’: Supreme Court cautions Centre
‘Our judgment not to be played around with’: Supreme Court cautions Centre
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Boy battles 14-foot-long crocodile to save sister from its jaws
Boy battles 14-foot-long crocodile to save sister from its jaws
Minor Andhra girl cheated, raped by auto-rickshaw driver; delivers baby
Minor Andhra girl cheated, raped by auto-rickshaw driver; delivers baby
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh liveThe Body trailerMicrosoft Project xCloudIPL 2020Gautam GambhirAnushka SharmaSSC CGL

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech