Battle royale on Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: Activision’s Chris Plummer explains the difference

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:26 IST

Activision launched the long-awaited Call of Duty: Mobile on October 1 worldwide. Since its launch, Call of Duty: Mobile has gone past 148 million downloads, breaking the first month record of PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. While the classic multiplayer is the main highlight of Call of Duty: Mobile, it also offers the more popular battle royale mode – marquee feature of PUBG Mobile.

Activision’s VP Mobile Chris Plummer says Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale is very different from PUBG Mobile.

“Our Battle Royale mode is our unique take on the genre from within the Call of Duty universe, specifically built and tailored for Call of Duty: Mobile. We emphasize vehicles, including an ATV, helicopter, SUV and tactical raft, allowing for faster travel with your squad and encourages combat across land, sea and air,” he said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

“Also, another thing that sets us apart is players can choose an Operator class before entering the battle, where each Operator has a two actionable gear items unique to that class. For example, you might equip a grappling hook while a team-mate equips recovery gear,” he added.

Plummer also expressed happiness over the popularity of Call of Duty: Mobile in India.

“We saw a lot of interest from gamers in India when we were testing the game early on. This helped us ensure the network quality would be strong in India and we wanted to make sure the players in India stayed engaged and enthusiastic, but we didn’t know how popular it would be until after we launched globally. It makes us happy to see a large and thriving community of Call of Duty Mobile players in India,” he said.