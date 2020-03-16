e-paper
Home / Tech / Beats by Dre launches Powerbeats earbuds with Apple H1 chip, 15 hour battery life and more at $149

Beats by Dre launches Powerbeats earbuds with Apple H1 chip, 15 hour battery life and more at $149

The new Powerbeats also feature Apple’s H1 chip, which makes it possible for users to give ‘Hey Siri’ voice commands.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Powerbeats.
Apple’s Beats division has finally launched its brand-new wired earbuds that have been a subject to several leaks and rumours since past few weeks – Powerbeats 4 (or Powerbeats as the website mentions). The new earbuds have a similar earhook design as the previous ones, with a cable connecting both left and right side hooks.

The accessory is claimed to feature an improved battery life of up to 15 hours as compared to the Powerbeats 3 and have IPX4 rating, which makes them sweat and water resistant.

Powerbeats.
Like the Powerbeats Pro, the Powerbeats too feature Apple’s H1 chip, which makes it possible for users to give ‘Hey Siri’ voice commands. On the left earbud you get a power button while on the right there are volume rockers and a multi-function “b” button for audio playback controls. Charging it is possible via a Lightning cable, which comes inside the box. The website listing also mentions the accessory to run for up to 1.5 hours on a 5-minute charge.

As for the features, the Powerbeats support ‘audio sharing’ that lets you pair two sets of headphones to an iPhone. This comes in addition to Dual beam-forming microphones, Motion-detecting accelerometer and speech-detecting accelerometer.

Powerbeats.
You can get the Powerbeats 4 in three colours, Red, Black and White in the US for now. The sales will officially begin from March 18 and the price is $149, which roughly translates to Rs 11,000.

The Powerbeats 4 (or just Powerbeats) fall below the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds in the series. The latter costs $250 and comes in more colours, less battery backup and the same Apple H1 chipset.

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
On coronavirus, govt issues advisory on social distancing: All you need to know
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Coronavirus update: White House moves to protect Donald Trump, staff against virus
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram
