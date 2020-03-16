Beats by Dre launches Powerbeats earbuds with Apple H1 chip, 15 hour battery life and more at $149

tech

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:58 IST

Apple’s Beats division has finally launched its brand-new wired earbuds that have been a subject to several leaks and rumours since past few weeks – Powerbeats 4 (or Powerbeats as the website mentions). The new earbuds have a similar earhook design as the previous ones, with a cable connecting both left and right side hooks.

The accessory is claimed to feature an improved battery life of up to 15 hours as compared to the Powerbeats 3 and have IPX4 rating, which makes them sweat and water resistant.

Powerbeats. ( Beats by Dre )

Like the Powerbeats Pro, the Powerbeats too feature Apple’s H1 chip, which makes it possible for users to give ‘Hey Siri’ voice commands. On the left earbud you get a power button while on the right there are volume rockers and a multi-function “b” button for audio playback controls. Charging it is possible via a Lightning cable, which comes inside the box. The website listing also mentions the accessory to run for up to 1.5 hours on a 5-minute charge.

As for the features, the Powerbeats support ‘audio sharing’ that lets you pair two sets of headphones to an iPhone. This comes in addition to Dual beam-forming microphones, Motion-detecting accelerometer and speech-detecting accelerometer.

Powerbeats. ( Beats by Dre )

You can get the Powerbeats 4 in three colours, Red, Black and White in the US for now. The sales will officially begin from March 18 and the price is $149, which roughly translates to Rs 11,000.

The Powerbeats 4 (or just Powerbeats) fall below the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds in the series. The latter costs $250 and comes in more colours, less battery backup and the same Apple H1 chipset.