Become a beta tester for PUBG Mobile: Here’s how

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 19:36 IST

This is perfect for all PUBG Mobile fans. PUBG Mobile recently announced that players can apply to be a part of the game’s beta testing group and receive upcoming updates to test and share their feedback on.

What this essentially means is that you will get features that have not been launched in the game and you can test them out before all other regular players. Post that you share feedback with the official game team.

Announced by PUBG Mobile’s official Twitter handle, all you need to do to become a beta tester is sign up.

Wanna get an opportunity to try the new content before anyone else and provide your feedback to the team? Come and apply to be a part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Testing Group! Fill out the survey below for a chance to get selected: https://t.co/G7Mvh2u6pG pic.twitter.com/m9DkQ0wa3V — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 3, 2020

You need to fill out a survey where you will be asked questions about your experience in the game, your skill level etc and finally fill in information like your played ID and your gamertag.

Once you have submitted the survey and if you fit their criteria, you will be contacted by the PUBG Mobile team on the email address provided by you.

If chosen, you get to experience upcoming features before the general public and you’ll also be providing feedback on any bugs or performance improvements you think the developers need to work on.

Basically you can become a part of the team that develops PUBG Mobile. If this sounds interesting to you, here’s the link to the survey. Fill it up and keep your fingers crossed.