Bengaluru-based Wifi Dabba to offer 1GB data for just Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed

Wifi Dabba plans to set up around 100 Supernodes to extend high-speed Wi-Fi coverage in Bengaluru. The company claims these Supernodes cost one-tenth of what it costs to set up a legacy ISP that uses fiber for broadband.

tech Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The company says it invested around $1.7 Million over three years to launch a low-cost ISP
The company says it invested around $1.7 Million over three years to launch a low-cost ISP(Wifi Dabba)
         

Bengaluru-based Wifi Dabba said on Wednesday that it is planning to setup around 100 Supernodes to provide internet coverage across the city. The company says its internet services will be available for individuals and corporate parks for as low as Re 1 per GB with internet speeds up to 1Gbps.

Wifi Dabba added that it is currently in the process of developing a virtual topology map of Bengaluru in order to deploy the Supernodes. Unlike the traditional broadband service providers, Wifi Dabba uses lasers instead of fiber to provide connectivity. WiFi Dabba gas also claimed that its laser-based Supernodes are eye-safe and can cover distances up to 2 kilomters with zero latency.

The added that they have developed in-house hardware, software and networking which helps save on vendor margins.

Founded in 2017, Wifi Dabba initially offered 200MB data for just Rs 2. Backed by the likes of YCombinator, they setup over 1,000 hotspots across Bengaluru. The company says its services are used by over 10,000 co-living spaces in the city.

“Supernodes are revolutionary not because of what they cost but how they compare in price with legacy technology. Fibre is the key word in the ISP fraternity currently but, it is also the most expensive part of this ecosystem. To be an ISP, one needs to buy lots of fiber which is both expensive and delicate and needs permissions to initiate the infrastructure proceedings and manage a huge maintenance crew for all the localities. On the contrary, Supernodes will cost us 1/10th of what it would cost to set up a legacy ISP that uses fiber,” Karam Lakshman, CEO and CTO of Wifi Dabba.

