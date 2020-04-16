Besides essentials, here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:45 IST

The lockdown has been extended to May 3, but government officials have announced that mobile phones, televisions, readymade garments, stationary items etc will be allowed to be sold online on e-commerce platforms during the lockdown starting April 20.

The clarification came from a senior home ministry official a day after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued revised guidelines for the extended lockdown period.

Here’s everything you will be able to buy online post from April 20:

- Electronic items like mobile phones, refrigerators, laptops, air conditioners, coolers etc

- Readymade garments, stationary items for school children

You can buy these items on e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal and these will be available alongside essential commodities like groceries and medicines.

Please note - Deliveries will only happen in certain areas and the relaxations are currently only allowed in areas which are not hotspots for Covid-19 cases.

Here are some other things you need to know:

- Delivery vans of the e-commerce companies will need permission from authorities to ply on roads.

- Some commercial and private establishments will also be allowed to operate over the extended lockdown period.

- The guidelines also said: “All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure”.

- The move is being viewed as an attempt by the government to help revive industrial and commercial activities which have been stalled due to the lockdown since March 25.

- The government has also allowed movement of all trucks and other goods/ carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid driving license.

- Empty trucks or vehicles will be allowed to ply after deliveries of goods or for pick up of goods.

- Shops for truck repairs and ‘dhabas’ (eateries) on highways, with a stipulated minimum distance as prescribed by the state and union territory authorities, will be allowed to operate.