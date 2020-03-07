Best Noise cancelling headphones for workplace across price range

tech

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 10:00 IST

With more and more offices moving away from cubicles and opting for a shared-space concept, noise is increasingly becoming an issue of concern.

Imagine sitting in office trying to work with a never-ending cacophony surrounding you, and as difficult as it may sound, there, however, is a solution.

Thanks to technology, one can simply opt out from having to listen to the sound, and instead tune into some soothing music which might help increase productivity, courtesy noise cancelling headphones.

Noise cancelling headphones use active noise control to cancel lower frequency portions of noise and use soundproofing to prevent higher frequency noise from reaching one’s ears.

Also read: Sennheiser launches new wireless earphone range in India

Here are a few noise cancelling headphones for the workplace across price segments.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Rs 34,500

Optimised for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it allows users to access voice assistant with a simple press of a button. These headphones have a Bluetooth range of up to 33 feet and a four-microphone system that picks up and isolates the user’s voice while cancelling the noise around them.

The device is also enabled with Bose AR that uses motion sensors to detect head orientation and body movement, offering the best possible aural experience. The Bose headphones are priced at Rs 34,500.

B07Q9MJKBV

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE BT NC Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphone - Rs 7,999

The headset has Noise Gard active noise cancellation that reduces ambient noise levels improving the listening experience.

Compatible with Bluetooth 4.0, it has intuitive ear-cup mounted controls for changing tracks and for making calls via the integrated microphone. The device has up to 19 hours of battery life.

The Sennheiser headset is priced at Rs 7,999.

Also read: Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds launched in India

Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Over-Ear Professional Studio Monitor Headphones -Rs 4,228

Sporting 40mm drivers with earth magnets and copper-clad aluminium wire voice controls, the headset is tuned for enhanced low-frequency performance and can be a great addition for studio tracking and mixing.

This offering from Audio-Technica is priced at Rs 4,228.

B00HVLUR18

JBL TUNE 600BTNC On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones - Rs 3,999

With 12-hour battery life, the JBL TUNE 600BTNC is compatible with Bluetooth version 4.1. It supports JBL Pure Bass Sound and has wireless Bluetooth Streaming facility. They cost Rs 3,999.

Also read: Lenovo HD 116 wireless headphones launched in India, priced at Rs 2,499

Sony MDR-XB450 On-Ear EXTRA BASS Headphones - Rs 1,760

The powerful Beat Response Control headphone enhances low frequency sounds while the cushioned ear pads allow one to listen in comfort as well. The device sports hands-free calls with the AP remote and has a portable, swivel folding design for listening on the go.

An expanded low frequency range means that percussion, bass, and sub-bass comes through strongly for the listener. This one costs Rs 1,760.