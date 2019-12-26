Best of Amazon Prime 2019: The top tech products India shopped for this year
Mi Band 3, JBL headphones and Fire TV Stick top the list for the most shopped for tech products this yeartech Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:53 IST
This has been a big year for tech products we have ordered online. Tech companies have also made sure that their best deals are online so as buyers could make the most of offers without having to leave their homes.
Leading the online shopping spree is Amazon, undoubtedly. With its normal, regular offers and the mega Prime Day deals, Amazon sold all kinds of products ranging from Maggi noodles and Tata Salt to Alexa-enabled washing machines.
Here’s a list of the top tech products India shopped on Amazon in 2019:
The most shopped tech products of 2019:
boAt Rockerz sports Bluetooth wireless earphone
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Mi Band 3
JBL headphones
Top selling deals on Prime Day:
Echo Dot
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Top tech gifts ordered from Amazon:
Mi Band 3
Echo Dot
OnePlus 6T
Top newly launched products India shopped for:
OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue
Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange
Alexa-enables washing machine by IFB
55” QLED OnePlusTV
Vu TVs
Best selling product in a flash sale:
The Mi 50 4K TV sold out in under 30 seconds of the flash sale