Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Tech / Best of Amazon Prime 2019: The top tech products India shopped for this year

Best of Amazon Prime 2019: The top tech products India shopped for this year

Mi Band 3, JBL headphones and Fire TV Stick top the list for the most shopped for tech products this year

tech Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Mi Band 3 was one of the most shopped for and one of the most gifted tech products for 2019 on Amazon
The Mi Band 3 was one of the most shopped for and one of the most gifted tech products for 2019 on Amazon(Xiaomi)
         

This has been a big year for tech products we have ordered online. Tech companies have also made sure that their best deals are online so as buyers could make the most of offers without having to leave their homes.

Leading the online shopping spree is Amazon, undoubtedly. With its normal, regular offers and the mega Prime Day deals, Amazon sold all kinds of products ranging from Maggi noodles and Tata Salt to Alexa-enabled washing machines.

Here’s a list of the top tech products India shopped on Amazon in 2019:

The most shopped tech products of 2019:

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote was one of the top selling products, and deals, from Amazon in 2019
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote was one of the top selling products, and deals, from Amazon in 2019 ( Amazon )

boAt Rockerz sports Bluetooth wireless earphone

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Mi Band 3

JBL headphones

Top selling deals on Prime Day:

Echo Dot

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Top tech gifts ordered from Amazon:

The Echo Dot was one of the most gifted smartspeakers of this year o
The Echo Dot was one of the most gifted smartspeakers of this year o ( Amazon )

Mi Band 3

Echo Dot

OnePlus 6T

Top newly launched products India shopped for:

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange was an Amazon exclusive that got shoppers clicking away in 2019
Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange was an Amazon exclusive that got shoppers clicking away in 2019 ( Amazon )

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue

Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange

Alexa-enables washing machine by IFB

55” QLED OnePlusTV

Vu TVs

Best selling product in a flash sale:

The Mi 50 4K TV sold out in under 30 seconds of the flash sale

tech