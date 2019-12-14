Best speaker sets you can buy for your car

tech

New speakers in the car can put back life into the stereo system. At a time when every ride is meant to be complemented with music, good speakers can make it all the more exciting and enjoyable. Comprehensive research is needed to settle for the latest and best sound system for your car.

In case you are looking for speaker replacement, you would not wish to settle for something less than the best. However, before buying the perfect speakers for your car, certain factors should be kept in consideration. The first choice is to decide whether to go with component or coaxial speakers. Coaxial speakers are considered the most common speakers available in the market. Moving forward, the speakers for the car have to be decided based on size, sensitivity, power handling and build quality. As the speaker units are available in different types, shapes, sizes and features, it is likely to get confused. Below mentioned are some of the smart options that can prove efficient for a new custom sound system in your car:

JBL BassPro Hub 11” Spare Tire Subwoofer

Summary: The fibreglass woofer cone of this JBL speaker comes with a rubber surround that delivers the signature punch of JBL bass. As this subwoofer system easily fits into the hub of the spare time, it offers easy installation along with out of sight sound solution.

The 11” (279mm) woofer cone of JBL BassPro Hub is a car speaker, which comes with 279mm woofer cone delivering deep bass with low distortion along with unwanted second and third-order anomalies. It has a built-in Class D 200W RMS amplifier which is optimized to work with the woofer as a system. Further, this JBL speaker has line level and speaker inputs that allow it to connect in any car audio system quite easily. Moreover, it has a wired remote with user interface controls ensuring easy and convenient usage. Additionally, it comes with over-temperature protection (OTP) and over current protection (OCP) that make it a reliable choice even at peak volume levels. With crossover frequency adjusts, one can manage the crossover frequency to any point from 50 Hz to 150 Hz.

Infinity Reference REF-6530CX 6.5” Car Audio Component Speakers

Summary: Infinity Reference REF-6530CX is an ideal speaker for your car’s sound system. These constitute a perfect upgrade from factory speakers. There are a lot of features that make it a smart and efficient choice.

Infinity Reference REF-6530CX features edge-driven textile tweeters to ensure smooth and clear sound at high output levels. The woofer cones of this speaker provide more speaker-cone area, resulting in increased low-frequency output, higher sensitivity and accurate music reproduction. Owing to a compact design, these speakers of Infinity Reference can easily fit in most of the vehicles on the road of late. One can plug these Infinity Reference speakers with up to 90 watts of RMS power. The frequency response of these speakers ranges between 53Hz and 21,000 Hz.

JBL A352HI 350W 6 1/2” Coaxial Speakers

Summary: JBL A352HI is known for delivering a fine blend of uncompromising JBL sound and unbeatable value. It is an ideal choice for an entry-level upgrade from factory speakers.

JBL A352HI is a 6-1/2” (160mm) coaxial speaker, which serves as a good choice for your car sound system. It comes with IMPP-Injection-moulded polypropylene cone, along with PEI Balanced Dome Tweeter. It features a frequency response between 55 Hz to 20 kHz. Other highlights of this speaker system include 47 W RMS, 91dB sensitivity and Onboard Crossover.

Zoook Moto69 MonsterX1 8-inch Car Subwoofer

Summary: Zoook Monster X1 is said to be an all in one solution for great sounding bass in the cars. As it has 2.7” thick sub enclosure, it can fit easily under the seat. Also, it comes with a built-in amplifier with easy installation and wiring.

Zoook Monster X1 lets one enjoy the rich sound of the bass in any vehicle. With 240 Watts RMS along with Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFET), this subwoofer features an easy switch from full to non-conduction in case of high-efficiency output. It has a built-in amplifier which obliterates the need of adding an external amplifier to the sound system. Further, there is a wired remote that allows one to control the subwoofer level for customized output and better sound quite easily. Other important features of this speaker system include automatic shut-off, phase control and variable input control. When it comes to space-constrained areas, such subwoofers turn out to be a great choice as these do not compromise on power and performance.

